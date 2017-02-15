Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Is Hosting A Show To Play Wu Tang Clan’s Unreleased Record

Martin Shkreli, the price-gouging pharmaceuticals executive who rose to prominence over vast increases in life-saving drug prices, is also a fan of music.

He was previously a silent investor in Geoff Rickley’s post-hardcore label Collect Records, and also scooped up that unreleased Wu Tang record that reportedly only exists in one physical copy and cost millions of dollars. Shkreli has livestreamed clip of the record before.

That he became the owner was much to, well, pretty much everyone’s chagrin. But now it looks like the rest of us may get a chance to hear some of the music after all. Shrkeli is apparently going to host a listening party of sorts for the record at Webster Hall in New York. Tickets are on sale here, although knowing him, the likeliness of price gouging on them seems rather high! The tickets are currently priced between $15-$50.

Here’s the full description of the night, which is entitled “An Evening With Martin Shkreli” and will also include a Q&A section:

Martin will discuss investing, healthcare and politics in a presentation/lecture format for one hour and will take questions. There will be a bar session after the Q&A where Shkreli will be available to chat and take photographs. He WILL play tracks from his unreleased music collection (Wu-Tang and more).
The event will take place at Webster Hall on February 20th. 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink. Doors open at 7:00 and the event will end at 11:00pm. Questions should be sent to martin@thotpatrol.com.

Nice email address, Martin.

