Maya Jane Coles Announced Her Incredibly Ambitious, Dance-Ready Second Album ‘Take Flight’

07.11.17 48 mins ago

Maya Jane Coles

2017 has been a big year for British electronic musician Maya Jane Coles, and it’s about to get a lot bigger. She’s currently gearing up to open a string of concerts with Depeche Mode, and now she’s announced Take Flight, a huge second album that follows up her strong EP from a few months ago, Won’t Let You Down EP. The 24-track double album is scheduled to drop on August 25th via I/AM/ME.

The record is an ambitious and truly DIY project, considering Coles wrote, produced, engineered, arranged, mixed and performed all 24 songs herself… and yes, she also created the album art. The record was preceded by two songs that also appeared on Won’t Let You Down EP: the title track has a brooding and propulsive electronic energy, like if Four Tet remixed a Warpaint song, while “Cherry Bomb” is a bit lighter but no less head-bobbing (probably more so, actually).

(By the way, this probably isn’t the first you’ve heard Coles, even if you don’t realize it: Her song “What They Say” is the main sample on Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne’s “Truffle Butter.”)

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below. Take Flight is available for pre-order here.

Maya Jane Coles

1. “Weak”
2. “Bo & Wing”
3. “Old Jam”
4. “Take Flight”
5. “Darkside” (Feat. Chelou)
6. “Lucky Charm”
7. “Blackout”
8. “Unholy”
9. “A Chemical Affair” (Feat. Wendy Rae Fowler)
10. “Misty Morning” (Feat. Wendy Rae Fowler)
11. “Keep Me Warm” (Feat. GAPS)
12. “Let You Go”
13. “Won’t Let You Down”
14. “On My Way”
15. “Go On And Make It Through”
16. “Cherry Bomb”
17. “Chasing Sunshine”
18. “Golden Days”
19. “Werk”
20. “Passing Me By”
21. “Trails”
22. “Stay”
23. “Pulse”
24. “Starlight”

