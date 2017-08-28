HBO

A couple of years back, fans of the Atlanta metal band Mastodon were beside themselves when they noticed that members of the group turned up as Wildlings amidst the chaos of one of the greatest episodes of Game Of Thrones ever aired, the fifth season stunner, “Hardhome.” Well, apparently, things didn’t go very well for Mastodon during Jon Snow’s showdown against the Night King.

Last night, the group made yet another appearance on the show, this time as Zombies under the spell of the Whitewalkers amidst their large army of the dead marching south. In terms of storytelling, the turn makes complete sense, and gives the band — who also contributed the song “White Walker” to the show’s Catch The Throne, Vol. 2 mixtape — the thrill of further ingraining themselves into the fabric of one of the most iconic television series of all-time.

Reviews for the band’s return have yet to pour in, though, what’s to say, I supposes? “Great job staring menacingly into the middle distance.” The whole thing felt far more authentic than Ed Sheeran’s turn as a singing soldier earlier this season, which really stuck out like a sore thumb. Here’s hoping Mastodon get to come back next year, and maybe meet their end by way of Jon Snow’s sword Longclaw. Or a dragon! A dragon would actually be a lot cooler.