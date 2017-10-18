Domino Recording Company

When Uproxx spoke to Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney earlier this year, he didn’t really want to talk about the reasons behind guitarist Matt Mondanile’s departure from the group. Over the past few days, though, the truth has come out: Real Estate released a statement saying that Mondanile “was fired in February 2016 when allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention,” which was followed by reports from several women who told their stories about incidents with Mondanile.

Mondanile’s band Ducktails is currently touring in Asia, but in the wake of the allegations, nine shows of the group’s planned US tour have been canceled. PhilaMOCA called off their scheduled Ducktails performance, previously set for November 21st, and said, “After reading today’s detailed article in Spin, we have canceled the Ducktails show scheduled at PhilaMOCA. Tickets will be refunded in full to all customers. We have decided to donate the total gross ($) from this particular show to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual assault organization.”