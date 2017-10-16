At Least Eight Women Have Accused Ex-Real Estate Guitarist Matt Mondanile Of Sexual Assault

Earlier today we shared a story tweeted publicly by Zoë Ligon, a journalist and sex educator who lives in Detroit accusing musician Matt Mondanile of coercive sex and follow up texts offering to pay Ligon if she would “come over.”

Her story followed on the heels of a Friday report by Pitchfork that Mondanile’s former Real Estate bandmates had split ways with him back in 2016 due to knowledge of similar allegations, which they chose not to share until last week, seemingly prompted by an outpouring of attention to issues of sexual assault, harassment, and rape, brought about by women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

Now, Spin has published a report detailing allegations from seven women against Mondanile for assault. Taken together with Ligon’s story, that means at least eight women have levied charges against him. Spin also previously reported a publicist’s statement confirming knowledge of the allegations and alluded to their longer account that would be published with further comment from Mondanile. Ligon said she shared her story publicly out of frustration that Mondanile was given time to comment.

