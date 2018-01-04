LA beatmaker Matthewdavid is readying the release of his latest full-length album, Time Flying Beats. You can hear the title track from it above.

“Time Flying”‘s dizzying collage of samples and skittering beats is anchored by Matthewdavid’s strong sense of mood and movement. The main sample source is Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels,” but it’s barely recognizable with the way he’s cut the song up and rearranged it in his own way, melding footwork and new wave into something wholly unique. The source’s main melody sneaks its way into “Time Flying” but towards the end — offering a breadcrumb trail of hints before rewarding the listener with confirmation.

Time Flying Beats marks Matthewdavid’s eighth album in his decade-long career.

Matthewdavid has previously worked with the likes of Flying Lotus, Julia Holter and Laraaji. His last release was 2016’s A Meditation On Events In 2016, which featured Dntel, mndsgn and Diva Dompe.

Tracklist:

1. “PSA”

2. “Time Flying”

3. “Contemporary”

4. “Better Way”

5. “Years Out”

6. “Flow With The Go”

7. “Slippin'”

8. “Ode To Low End”

9. “Millenial Midnight”

10. “Diamond Ring Lit”

11. “Lines And Lattice”

12. “Into The Night Instrumental”

13. “Desert Moon”

14. “Secret Rooms Of Tokyo”

15. “Sailboat Voyage”

Time Flying Beats is available digitally and via limited cassette on Matthewdavid’s own LEAVING Records on 1/19. You can preorder it here.