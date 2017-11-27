Maynard James Keenan Remains The Most Perplexing Frontman In Rock

Getty Image

Shadows dancing at the front of a cavernous basketball arena. That’s what the members of A Perfect Circle have been reduced to. The dark silhouette of a guitarist here. A drummer there. A bass player to the left. Another guitar player just behind him. And at the center of it all, a lithe Mephistopheles holding a microphone, swaying to the rhythm. “Clever got me this far,” he croons. “Then tricky got me in / Eye on what I’m after / Don’t need another friend.” Several minutes into “The Package,” an avalanche of sludgy guitars brings the curtain down. The four instrumentalists come into view. The man at the middle remains obscured in darkness.

When we think about what a frontman, or frontwoman is supposed to look like, sound like, or how they behave during a show, I think it’s safe to assume that most people’s minds don’t rush toward Maynard James Keenan. Axl Rose, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Gwen Stefani, Robert Plant, Courtney Love, Bono, Janis Joplin; these are your archetypical lead singers. Big personalities, positioned at the center of the stage, dancing, writhing and singing under a big, white spotlight. Every bead of sweat, every ounce of energy visibly apparent, if not broadcast on a big projection screen.

I’ve seen Maynard live twice in 2017. Well, maybe “seen” isn’t the right word. Back in June, I observed his vague, dark outline on a riser just to the left of Danny Carey during a mind-warping Tool show at Allstate Arena. I guess he was wearing some kind of riot gear during that performance, but I couldn’t really tell from my vantage point. Then, on Friday night, I watched his dancing shadow once again at an A Perfect Circle gig. Just as he had before, Maynard sang from a raised platform set far back into the stage. While the rest of the band came into focus during the hour-and-a-half-long performance, the singer remained shrouded in the din, the bouncing curls of his long, brown wig catching the light every so often.