Meet BOOTS, Beyoncé's Go To Producer | Uncharted: The Power of Dreams

Melody’s Echo Chamber Returns With A Frenetic Psych-Pop Track To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Managing Editor, Music
04.04.17

Melody Prochet is a French singer who performs under the name Melody’s Echo Chamber. Yesterday, on her 30th birthday, Melody dropped her first new music in years, the frenetic six-minute-plus track “Cross My Heart.” Melody last released a song back in 2014 with “Shirim,” which is no longer available on Soundcloud. That track was supposed to be the lead off single for a new record slated for 2015 release that never came. Her 2012 debut, self-titled album was released on Weird World Record Co. and Fat Possum Records, no word yet on whether her forthcoming album Bon Voyage — which comes five years later — will be affiliated with either label.

The new song is uploaded solely to Melody’s own Youtube channel, which only has one other video, the four-year-old clip for “You Won’t Be Missing That Part Of Me,” which came out ahead of her debut.

As for “Cross My Heart,” it’s a bit of a departure from the more streamlined psych dream-pop of Prochet’s past, it meanders through five or six different rhythm and structure changes, which makes it a bit hard to follow. There’s flutes, French lyrical sections, birdsong, whistles, and plenty more.

Melody celebrated the release on Instagram, noting it coincided with her birthday:

Happy birthday

A post shared by Melody's Echo Chamber (@melodyprochet) on

Watch for more tracks off her forthcoming record Bon Voyage in the coming weeks. It’s nice to have her back after such a long break.

Around The Web

TAGSMelody ProchetMelody's Echo Chamber
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP