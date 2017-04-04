Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Melody Prochet is a French singer who performs under the name Melody’s Echo Chamber. Yesterday, on her 30th birthday, Melody dropped her first new music in years, the frenetic six-minute-plus track “Cross My Heart.” Melody last released a song back in 2014 with “Shirim,” which is no longer available on Soundcloud. That track was supposed to be the lead off single for a new record slated for 2015 release that never came. Her 2012 debut, self-titled album was released on Weird World Record Co. and Fat Possum Records, no word yet on whether her forthcoming album Bon Voyage — which comes five years later — will be affiliated with either label.

The new song is uploaded solely to Melody’s own Youtube channel, which only has one other video, the four-year-old clip for “You Won’t Be Missing That Part Of Me,” which came out ahead of her debut.

As for “Cross My Heart,” it’s a bit of a departure from the more streamlined psych dream-pop of Prochet’s past, it meanders through five or six different rhythm and structure changes, which makes it a bit hard to follow. There’s flutes, French lyrical sections, birdsong, whistles, and plenty more.

Melody celebrated the release on Instagram, noting it coincided with her birthday:

Watch for more tracks off her forthcoming record Bon Voyage in the coming weeks. It’s nice to have her back after such a long break.