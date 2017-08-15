Getty Image

Metallica have taken a lot of crap from a lot of people over the years over the way their records sound. Not for the actual music within — though bring up St. Anger to a metal head and watch the disdain wash over their face — but for the quality of the recordings. They took a beating around 2008 for their album Death Magnetic because of the way the record was mixed to maximize the volume levels, but even beloved works from their earlier career haven’t escaped this kind of criticism.

In a recent interview with the podcast Alphabetallica, Flemming Rasmussen, the producer of some of the band’s most beloved work like Ride The Lightning and Master Of Puppets finally explained why there’s almost no low end whatsoever on their 1988 release …And Justice For All. As it turns out, grief played a major role in the band’s decision to turn down the bass on that record.

You see, …And Justice For All was the first record that Metallica produced with Jason Newstead in the band following the tragic death of original member Cliff Burton. From Rasmussen’s point of view, the band just weren’t ready to accept Newstead into the fold, and turned down his contributions during the mixing process. From a portion of the interview transcribed by Metal Injection.