After May’s tragedy in Manchester, the Oasis anthem “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has been reinvigorated as the de facto hymn for the English city. The Noel Gallagher penned tune has seen an ample number of renditions in 2017 and on Saturday night Metallica deployed the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? classic at their Manchester Arena concert. It was a powerful moment.

Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett led the crowd in an emotional sing-along of the “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Lars Ulrich serving as part-time documentarian. The fan-friendly (but still Metallica-y) take on the Oasis track arrived after “Halo on Fire” and nestled next to a bit of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” from fellow Manchester heroes Joy Division. The roaring arena chorus suggests Metallica made the right call with their tribute to the city.

“Thank you Manchester for your show of perseverance, of unity, of defiance and, ultimately, of love!” wrote Ulrich following the concert.

Metallica are busy doing Metallica things at the moment. The band’s massive WorldWired Tour will wrap up its Leg 9 stage in November with two concerts in Belgium and a collection of other dates lined up elsewhere in 2017 and 2018 with acclaimed Norwegian metal outfit Kvelertak.