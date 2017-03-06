Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Metallica gave The Stooges classic “T.V. Eye” and extra bit of muscle when they performed it with Iggy Pop himself in Mexico City.

On the last night of their three-day-long stint in the Mexican capitol, the thrash legends brought out the proto-punk demigod — who had been opening for them — for a rollicking cover of the Fun House tune.

“Metallica has much respect for the man coming out here to sing a song with us. And we’re grateful that he’s been able to be on this Mexico City tour with us,” James Hetfield said. “Please show your sign of respect and love to Mr. Iggy Pop.”

The bar blues sound of the original couldn’t help but sound a little meatier with the backing of one of the biggest, loudest bands on the planet. And Hetfield joined in on some of the vocals, backing Iggy up with a few shouts “Right On!” and trading lines during the song’s third verse.

