Here’s What Rihanna Sounds Like Belted Out By Metallica On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

08.10.17

Have you ever wondered what Rihanna’s music would sound like if it was shouted out at high volume by James Hetfield of Metallica? Well, now we know. The heavy metal legends recently became the latest band to ride around in a car singing along to some of their greatest and most beloved songs for a delighted viewing audience. Instead of palling around with Late Late Show host James Corden however, Metallica took to the streets of LA with comedian Billy Eichner, for an episode set to air in full on Apple next week.

While they obviously ripped through well-known tracks like “Enter Sandman” from their blockbuster Black Album, at Eichner’s request, they also decided to delve into some more unexpected waters. “I thought it would be fun if we could sing a Disney song from the Little Mermaid,” he said, before cueing up “Part Of Your World.” While bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett seem perplexed, Hatfield absolutely tears into the track, singing about “Who’s its and what’s its galore.” Of course, once they hit Rihanna’s “Diamonds” the entire band joins in, because, I mean, that song is impossible to resist.

Metallica’s installment of Carpool Karaoke can be viewed on Apple on August 15, but you can watch a short preview in the video above.

