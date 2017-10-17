It’s Been Four Years, But MGMT Are Back With ‘Little Dark Age,’ The Title Track Of Their Upcoming Album

10.17.17 43 mins ago

It’s been a few years since we last heard from MGMT, as their last new material was their self-titled album in 2013. The duo is ready for a comeback, though, since they teased an upcoming fourth album in May, when they tweeted, “Fine tuning in the studio, last few days of mixing!” They also shared a photo in June of a mastered copy of the new album on CD, and last week, they teased ten seconds of a new song called “Little Dark Age.”

They’ve previously played the track live a few times, first at the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival earlier this year. To build even more anticipation, they shared the song’s lyrics a few days ago, and now, it’s finally here: The band premiered the song, which is the title track of their upcoming album, on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show today. Listen to it, and their interview with Lowe, above.

Around The Web

TAGSLittle Dark AgeMGMT

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP