It’s been a few years since we last heard from MGMT, as their last new material was their self-titled album in 2013. The duo is ready for a comeback, though, since they teased an upcoming fourth album in May, when they tweeted, “Fine tuning in the studio, last few days of mixing!” They also shared a photo in June of a mastered copy of the new album on CD, and last week, they teased ten seconds of a new song called “Little Dark Age.”

They’ve previously played the track live a few times, first at the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival earlier this year. To build even more anticipation, they shared the song’s lyrics a few days ago, and now, it’s finally here: The band premiered the song, which is the title track of their upcoming album, on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show today. Listen to it, and their interview with Lowe, above.