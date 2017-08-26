M.I.A. and Diplo will probably be intrinsically linked forever, not just because they dated for a time, but because he’s listed as the producer of some of her biggest songs ever, including her breakthrough single “Paper Planes.” Even with that connection, M.I.A. took to Instagram to make one thing very clear after recent comments from her former boyfriend and producer, Diplo did not “discover” her in any way, shape or form. “This is the first story of a brown female musician who smashed it for the first time,” she said in a lengthy Instagram post. “That didn’t happen because I accidentally walked passed Diplo.”

The post is attached to a video of Diplo talking about how he found M.I.A. at a party in London, but she says it’s the other way around, she discovered Dip at a party where she approached him. She goes on to divulge more details of their relationship, including his infidelity, and even revealed that she put her political opinions over music in her life despite his disdain for politics in music at all. “To this day so many people have made careers off me and the same people distort history destroy the story because of my politics,” she says in the post. “I let him cash in on the sound because I had no choice. I felt it was important to defend freedom of speech, even for American people and couldn’t play the game.”

It’s a strong statement from the Sri Lankan singer, rapper, songwriter producer and activist, as she refuses to back down from Diplo and she even points out that “so many people have made careers off” her and takes credit for the formation of Major Lazer. Check out M.I.A.’s entire statement below.