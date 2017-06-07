M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After teasing it out on social media yesterday, M.I.A. shared a brand new single with the world. Titled “Goals,” the song is produced by Branko, who previously collaborated with her on her most recent album, 2016’s AIM. “Goals” is a bit of a shift for M.I.A. It’s a simmering love song where she drops endearing bits through the verses like, “when we come through we fly as f**k though” and “match made in heaven, who’s keeping score?” On the chorus, she calls back to the Depeche Mode hit “Personal Jesus,” repeating the refrain from that song, “Pick up the receiver, I’ll make you a believer.”

GOALS DELIVERED . WILL RELEASE 11AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/riEAeiBLZn — M.I.A ZING (@MIAuniverse) June 6, 2017

In the description of the video posted on YouTube, M.I.A. wanted to let her fans know that she was thinking of them on this one, and expressed her gratitude for sticking with her. “Dedicated to my hardcore fans,” she wrote. “You have given me a sliver of hope about humanity. Stay strong reality winnerz.”

M.I.A. has been keeping very busy lately. Her curated Meltdown Festival takes place at London’s Southbank Centre and kicks off Friday and runs until the next week. She’s put together a pretty impressive lineup too, including Young Fathers, Princess Nokia, Giggs, Yung Lean, Young MA, Tommy Genesis. For those of us who don’t reside in the U.K., we’ll just have to find consolation in the new song she’s gifted us today. Check it out up top.