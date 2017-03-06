If You Only Hear One ‘Good Thing’ Today, Let It Be Michael Nau

03.06.17 2 hours ago

Every single second of Michael Nau’s new single “Good Thing” is brimming over with warmth. From the analog hiss that coats the song, to the repetition of the phrase “got a good thing” at the beginning of the track — left dangling as if to give samplers a leg up — there’s a kindness and a glow that emanates out from within the track taken from Nau’s upcoming album Some Twist.

Even when the song’s characters repeatedly fail, Nau simply shrugs it off with a “what the hell?” and a “well, we tried it.” The vibe is distinctly chummy, with an inviting piano and fuzzy guitars so lazy and drifting that they bring to mind inner tubes and suspicious-looking logs. This is warm-weather music that’ll probably sound even better after you’ve thrown back a couple of beers. If the rest of Some Twist sounds anything like “Good Thing”, it will be an unmissable summer record when it drops on June 16.

Give it a listen up top and then check out the full tracklist for Twist below:

1. “Good Thing”
2. “I Root”
3. “Wonder”
4. “How You’re So For Real”
5. “Scumways”
6. “Oh, You Wanna Bet?”
7. “Waiting, Too”
8. “Scatter”
9. “Twelve”
10. “The Load”
11. “Done Wonder”
12. “Light That Ever”

Some Twist is available for pre-order now via Suicide Squeeze.

Around The Web

TAGSMichael Nau
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP