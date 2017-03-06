If You Only Hear One ‘Good Thing’ Today, Let It Be Michael Nau

Every single second of Michael Nau’s new single “Good Thing” is brimming over with warmth. From the analog hiss that coats the song, to the repetition of the phrase “got a good thing” at the beginning of the track — left dangling as if to give samplers a leg up — there’s a kindness and a glow that emanates out from within the track taken from Nau’s upcoming album Some Twist.

Even when the song’s characters repeatedly fail, Nau simply shrugs it off with a “what the hell?” and a “well, we tried it.” The vibe is distinctly chummy, with an inviting piano and fuzzy guitars so lazy and drifting that they bring to mind inner tubes and suspicious-looking logs. This is warm-weather music that’ll probably sound even better after you’ve thrown back a couple of beers. If the rest of Some Twist sounds anything like “Good Thing”, it will be an unmissable summer record when it drops on June 16.

Give it a listen up top and then check out the full tracklist for Twist below:

1. “Good Thing”

2. “I Root”

3. “Wonder”

4. “How You’re So For Real”

5. “Scumways”

6. “Oh, You Wanna Bet?”

7. “Waiting, Too”

8. “Scatter”

9. “Twelve”

10. “The Load”

11. “Done Wonder”

12. “Light That Ever”

Some Twist is available for pre-order now via Suicide Squeeze.