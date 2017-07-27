Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well this is certainly a surprise. While the world waits for the arrival of the next Rolling Stones album, just a day after his 74th birthday, the group’s frontman Mick Jagger appeared on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show with Zane Lowe today, to unveil a brand new solo single titled “England Lost” featuring grime rapper Skepta, as well as another song titled “Gotta Get A Grip.”

“I was just in the studio writing and these songs just kind of came up close together,” Jagger told Lowe. “I thought, why not just put them out?”

Jagger was actually spotted in the studio with Skepta recently, but many people assumed that if anything he might be working on a track for the rap star, not bringing him in to guest on his own single. “He really wants to get the best out of himself,” Jagger said. :He’s quite serious in some ways, but funny.”