Miley Cyrus’ ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Parties In The USA And Brings The Energy To James Corden’s Commute

#James Corden #Miley Cyrus
Trending Writer
10.11.17

Former pop provocateur™ Miley Cyrus is someone you want on your late night television program. The “Malibu” singer-songwriter is rarely shy fielding questions, is capable of bringing emotional weight when needed and she’s ready, willing and able to participate in a bit. Those skills came in handy on Tuesday’s night when Miley sat next to James Corden for the vehicular singing showcase “Carpool Karaoke.”

The ever game Miley shared tunes, insights and even her own saliva with The Late Late Show host (we’ll explain) in the latest “Carpool Karaoke.” The saliva thing came about when Corden couldn’t help noticing that Miley’s formerly inescapable tongue hasn’t been seen as much these days. When she does brandish her tongue, Corden uses the popular recording artist’s mouth to get some letters sorted out. It’s also a nice nostalgia rush to see Miley and James leaning into her 2009 smash “Party in the U.S.A.” Sadly, the two did not have enough time for “Hoedown Throwdown.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden#Miley Cyrus
TAGScarpool karaokejames cordenMiley Cyrus

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP