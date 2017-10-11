Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former pop provocateur™ Miley Cyrus is someone you want on your late night television program. The “Malibu” singer-songwriter is rarely shy fielding questions, is capable of bringing emotional weight when needed and she’s ready, willing and able to participate in a bit. Those skills came in handy on Tuesday’s night when Miley sat next to James Corden for the vehicular singing showcase “Carpool Karaoke.”

The ever game Miley shared tunes, insights and even her own saliva with The Late Late Show host (we’ll explain) in the latest “Carpool Karaoke.” The saliva thing came about when Corden couldn’t help noticing that Miley’s formerly inescapable tongue hasn’t been seen as much these days. When she does brandish her tongue, Corden uses the popular recording artist’s mouth to get some letters sorted out. It’s also a nice nostalgia rush to see Miley and James leaning into her 2009 smash “Party in the U.S.A.” Sadly, the two did not have enough time for “Hoedown Throwdown.”