Miley Cyrus’ cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” was a pleasant surprise for fans of the musician back in 2012. It came in the midst of Cyrus’ early controversies near the end of Hannah Montana period, showing some real talent for those who likely only saw the controversial former Disney Channel star. It also came right before her Bangerz tour and the whole twerking with Robin Thicke at the VMAs, so the mileage may vary for some folks.

Those days are far gone at this point in Cyrus’ career, with the pop star shedding her wilder antics for a more serious direction as a singer-songwriter. It’s why the return of “Jolene” isn’t much of a surprise during this segment from Wednesday’s Tonight Show where Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon don disguises to go busking in the New York City subway. Fallon has done something similar in the past with U2, so there’s some experience behind it now. Also, he gets to actually sing a bit this time around.

Cyrus starts off with “Jolene” while still in disguise, drawing in a crowd and not really holding back with her vocals. Then after revealing her true identity to the crowd, she leads the entire crowd in a rendition of “Party In The USA.” If the crowd response means anything, folks are still big fans of those early Miley Cyrus hits. If this all doesn’t end with a mature Hannah Montana revival, we’re being robbed.

(Via The Tonight Show)