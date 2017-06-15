Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Miley Cyrus went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk a bit more about her new left turn into “Malibu” and a country sound, which hey, is pretty great despite the fact that she felt it was necessary to critique rap along the way. Especially since her Bangerz era — which was also pretty good in my opinion — drew heavily from hip-hop culture and really helped catapult her to success.

Anyway, it turns out this new record helped inspire another change in Miley’s life — she quit weed, and Jimmy Fallon is partially why. The first reason though, is because she’s thrilled with her new record and wants to be able to articulate that clearly:

“I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I’m doing, I wanted to be really clear,” she told Fallon. “Because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time — but I loved making this record so so much. This record, for me, at this moment, is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure I’m super clear about the way I’m talking.”

Now, here comes the weird part. A recurring nightmare about dying on live TV is really why she stopped smoking marijuana all together:

“I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible. I wonder if you’ve had this — not about this show,” she clarified. “I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled, and that’s never happened. Thank God… I was smoking a lot of weed. No one’s ever died from weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did. So, it’s like, they don’t really know. So I was thinking if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.”

Well, at least she’s being productive now! But hey, there’s nothing wrong with making art you really love and also smoking weed, as long as it’s in moderation and there’s no nightmares involved. Hopefully she gets to a place where she can balance it a little better very soon. Watch the full interview above.