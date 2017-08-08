Miley Cyrus Announced She’s Dropping A New Album Titled ‘Younger Now’ Next Month

08.08.17

Surprise! There’s a new Miley Cyrus record coming far sooner than anyone expected. Last night, the pop star’s official website was updated to feature an image of the back of a bejeweled leather jacket, with the title of her next record, Younger Now, written out in rope. The release date, September 29 was listed just below.

You had to figure that some package of new music from Miley had to hit eventually. It’s been two years since the singer dropped her last record, a sprawling collaboration with the Flaming Lips called Miley Cyrus And Her Dead Petz. In June, she shared the new single “Inspired” and in recent months has undergone something of an image overhaul that has raised a few eyebrows.

In a recent interview, Cyrus, who’s blockbuster album Bangerz was produced by Mike Will Made-It, claimed that she’s fallen out of listening to hip-hop. While praising the Kendrick Lamar track “Humble,” she said, “‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my duck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

Some cried cultural appropriation and she took to Instagram to clarify that, “I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”

You can probably expect to hear a new single off the album when Cyrus hits the stage at the VMAs later this month.

