Mitski Stars In The Surreal Short Film ‘Sitting,’ Which Doubles As A Video For ‘Thursday Girl’

11.01.17 1 hour ago

Mitski stars in a new short film called Sitting, which features the song “Thursday Girl” from last year’s Puberty 2, an album that was one of the year’s best and a huge breakout moment for her. You can see the clip in its entirety above. Written and directed by Emily Yoshida, the film centres around Mitski’s character, “Our Heroine,” a so-called “sitter” who makes a living watching people as they have a life-changing experience.

The life-changing moment for one character cues Mitski’s song “Thursday Girl,” which she begins to sing onscreen. The song then prompts a montage of other such events in her character’s career, witnessing various people finding their truths. By “sitting” and watching others is Mitski’s character taking on a more passive role in life, or is there a reason why she opts out of following their lead?

Yoshida has previously co-directed the film Salad Days, as well as her own short film, Abigail.

Puberty 2, the album the song is taken from, is Mitski’s fourth album and was released last June. In the meantime, Mitski will be joining Lorde on tour in 2018. You can read our piece on how that huge get further dissolves distinctions between indie rock and pop here.

