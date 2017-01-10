Trump's Inauguration Is Full Of Drama

Moby Refused His Invitation To The Trump Inauguration, But He Made A Playlist Anyway

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.10.17

Getty Image

Moby has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his campaign for president, penning a very angry letter once the GOP nominee won the presidency back in November. Considering how heated and angry his letter was, it’s a little surprising to read that he received an invitation to play the inauguration in a few weeks. At least that’s what he claims in a Instagram post on Monday:

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONmoby
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 day ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP