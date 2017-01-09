Dailey Toliver

Molly Burch’s tender-hearted two-step is poised to waltz all over 2017. The Austin, Texas country singer is following in the footsteps of country greats like Patsy Cline, with her lackadaisical drawl, ’60s chic, gentle flair, and exquisite phrasing. But Burch’s debut, Please Be Mine, is throwback in the best kind of way; it doesn’t sacrifice any fresh-faced honesty or contemporary flourishes — like guitar solos and dreamy lo-fi — in order to fit a particular mold.

Burch is happy to live in her own little world, whether or not that fits in with the trends of contemporary country and folk. A disregard for what everyone else is doing is how most breakout stars in this day and age find their niche, anyway. Back in August Burch shared the first single off her new debut, a swooning sad track called “Downhearted” to announce her signing with independent Brooklyn label Captured Tracks.

Today, Burch is sharing the video for “Try,” the second song off her album, which comes out mid-February. “Try” is full of pastoral flower shots, fly-on-the-wall recording angles, and blooms of shimmering guitar. It’s basically a nostalgia dream, devoted to hoping the person you love would give the terrifying roller coaster that is a relationship a chance, all mixed in with gorgeous landscapes, crystals, other images of nature’s bizarre beauty, and a couple shoutouts to Burch’s home in Texas. Watch below and look out for her debut, Burch is a psych-country singer on her way up; so you might as well try to be ahead of the curve.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are Burch’s upcoming tour dates:

03/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

03/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz”

03/06 — The Great Scott @ Boston, MA

03/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

03/08 — Washington D.C. @ The Black Cat

03/09 — Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

03/10 — Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/11 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Fest

03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

03/22 — The Bishop @ Bloomington, IN

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

03/24 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

Please Be Mine is out 2/17 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.