Getty Image

When news first broke that Morrissey had defended both Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein in an interview with German publication Spiegel Online, there was the slight hope that maybe something in the translation was lost and the singer didn’t really have the shocking opinions that the article suggested. However, all hope was lost when The Sunday Times printed an interview where Moz defended his comments, as The Hollywood Reporter points out.

In the interview, Moz said, “You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned, because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship. I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

It was enough that it caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted out the story without any explanation.