Morrissey’s Thoughts On Weinstein And Spacey Are So Bizarre That Donald Trump Jr. Tweeted Them Out

#Morrissey
Deputy Music Editor
11.27.17

Getty Image

When news first broke that Morrissey had defended both Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein in an interview with German publication Spiegel Online, there was the slight hope that maybe something in the translation was lost and the singer didn’t really have the shocking opinions that the article suggested. However, all hope was lost when The Sunday Times printed an interview where Moz defended his comments, as The Hollywood Reporter points out.

In the interview, Moz said, “You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned, because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship. I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

It was enough that it caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted out the story without any explanation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Morrissey
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINKEVIN SPACEYmorrissey

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP