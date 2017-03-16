Walking Dead T-Shirt Pulled After Allegations Of Racism

Morrissey Sparked Outrage By Selling A James Baldwin ‘Black Is How I Feel On The Inside’ T-Shirt

Contributing Writer
03.16.17 2 Comments

Mporium

There are a few things in the world that you can reliably count on. The tides come in, the tides go out and Morrissey says or does something that proves he’s an asshole. Moz’s latest outrage-sparking, boneheaded move was incorporating James Baldwin into his tour merch and then superimposing a line from The Smiths’ “Unloveable” over it so that the shirt reads “I wear black on the outside ’cause black is how I feel on the inside.”

Until now, this line was best interpreted as another instance of Morrissey’s sad-sackery. But now, it permanently serves as yet another reminder that The Smiths frontman is a bit confused about the whole race thing. We all liked I Am Not Your Negro, Moz but you have to do better.

The internet — as you might imagine — was not pleased.

Around The Web

TAGSJames Baldwinmorrissey
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP