There are a few things in the world that you can reliably count on. The tides come in, the tides go out and Morrissey says or does something that proves he’s an asshole. Moz’s latest outrage-sparking, boneheaded move was incorporating James Baldwin into his tour merch and then superimposing a line from The Smiths’ “Unloveable” over it so that the shirt reads “I wear black on the outside ’cause black is how I feel on the inside.”

Until now, this line was best interpreted as another instance of Morrissey’s sad-sackery. But now, it permanently serves as yet another reminder that The Smiths frontman is a bit confused about the whole race thing. We all liked I Am Not Your Negro, Moz but you have to do better.

The internet — as you might imagine — was not pleased.