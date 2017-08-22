Getty Image

Morrissey has found a new label home and is set to drop his 11th solo album this Winter. Titled Low In High School, the new record will be unveiled on November 17. In even better news for Morrissey fans — well, at least those who live in the Los Angeles area or feel up to splurging on the airfare — the singer has announced a special one-off show at the Hollywood Bowl, a week before his new record comes out on November 10.

The deal between the former Smiths front man and his new label BMG puts an end to a lot of drama that surrounded his last release World Peace Is None Of Your Business, which many feared might be the last thing that Morrissey would ever put out. That album was released and funded by Harvest records, but shortly after it made it into the hands of the fans, the whole partnership unraveled, and the label eventually pulled it from iTunes and other digital spaces.

Morrissey penned a lengthy note detailing what happened with Harvest back in 2014

“Sorrily botched the project may now be, but it’s worth it to get Morrissey out of our Inbox. Yes, I can be intensely persistent, and I certainly have an over-active fantasy-life, but the Harvest experience tells us that despite the blinding flash of teeth and smiles, it doesn’t take much for the coin to flip and suddenly we’re all compromised and shattered. All you need to do is disagree with the vanity of the label boss and your beheading will be slotted in between bottles of the most average champagne on the market. Just one weak-chinned drone can assert the fist of injustice and all of our efforts are flushed away.”

Here’s to hoping his new business arrangement works out better than his last one.