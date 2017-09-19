Getty Image

British pop superstar Robbie Williams has a new memoir coming out in just a few days. Titled Reveal, the new book is the singers tell-all account of his over-the-top life, and commercially explosive reveal. As any good celebrity bio does, the book is packed with some compelling behind-the-scenes moments, but none as explosive as the the memory he shared of the time that Morrissey tried to rope him into staging their own Britney Spears and Madonna kiss moment onstage.

In an excerpt obtained by NME, Williams remembered that, “We sing one of his songs, which was great, it’s a song called ‘I Like You,’ and at the end he wanted to kiss like Britney and Madonna.’

Amazingly, Williams was down with the idea.

“I was bang up for that. Kissing Morrissey! That would have been great. Because he’s just got, like, a fiercely brilliant face. You know, watching the idolatry that surrounds him, thousands and thousands of straight men I think would sleep with Morrissey. And I might not sleep with Morrissey but I’d have a cuddle and a kiss. It would have been amazing.”

Unfortunately, the entire thing was scuttled at the last moment, when Morrissey got cold feet about going through with it.

“I think he was probably maybe a bit bluffing. Maybe. But I wasn’t. I’d have wrestled him to the floor. And dominated him. I don’t even know if I’d get a kick out of thinking that he tried to call my bluff. But I’m un-bluffable when it comes to stuff like that. I think it might have been something that he considered that day, then quickly rescinded. Like he does.”

Something he considered that day, then quickly rescinded. Where have we heard that before? Ah yes, how about that time he and Johnny Marr talked about getting the Smiths back together in 2008 over a night of drinks only to go radio silent about the entire thing after the guitarist took off for a tour of Mexico. Oh, the way things could have been…