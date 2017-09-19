Moses Sumney’s ‘Aromanticism’ Is Vinyl Me Please’s Album Of The Month For October

09.19.17 12 mins ago

In a rambling, heartfelt “prose-poem” posted to his Tumblr, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Moses Sumney labels his long-awaited debut album, Aromanticism, as “process music,” the type of music that recognizes and researches “the 2am sweat you wake up in, processing that lonesomeness might not just be a transitory hallway you’re passing through en route to inevitable partnership.”

That’s the concept behind the two-day interactive pop-up flower shop Sumney is opening in Los Angeles along with subscription record club Vinyl Me, Please to promote the release of the service’s October’s record of the month, Sumney’s own Aromanticism, out this Friday, September 22, through Jagjaguwar.

As Aromanticism takes its title from the idea of non-romance — valuing friendship over romantic partnerships — the release event turns the the quintessential romantic gesture on its head, allowing visitors to create their own, one-of-a-kind arrangements of flowers for the sole purpose of satisfying the self. The shop will be free to the public September 22nd from 4-10 PM and September 23 from 12-8 PM.

In his prose-poem, Sumney describes an “aromantic” an “someone who doesn’t experience romantic love, or does to a diminished, abnormal degree.” His mission, he feels, is to legitimize this position of “statelessness” — to, as he puts it, “get it out from over the squiggly red line.”

In a recent interview with The Fader, Sumney breaks down the core conceit of Aromanticism: “It’s really unhealthy, the idea that you need another half to make you whole, but also I don’t think it’s particularly healthy to totally self-isolate. There needs to be a balance, and I don’t think there is, currently.”

Vinyl Me, Please/JagJaguwar Records

Aromanticism’s exclusive Vinyl Me, Please record is pressed on half-black and half-white vinyl, and comes with a custom cocktail recipe, as well as an art print by Australian artist Jonathan Zawada. The special-edition color pressing will be available beginning September 19 to Vinyl Me, Please members and new members who sign up before October 15. Additionally, a limited quantity will be available for purchase at the event. Check out some pics of the album below.

Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please

Around The Web

TAGSAromanticismMoses SumneyVinyl Me Please

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP