Mother-and-Son Folk Duo Madisen Ward & Mama Bear | Uncharted: Power of Dreams

Mount Eerie’s Raw ‘A Crow Looked At Me’ Is A Devastating Grief-Bound Record

Contributing Writer
03.16.17

Mount Eerie’s A Crow Looked At Me was bound to be a raw and vulnerable album. What else could Phil Elverum make in the wake of his wife’s death, facing down raising his infant daughter alone? But even knowing that, this album is an emotional punch to the stomach, bound to make your abdomen ache and your eyes well up.

We’d already heard the album opener “Real Death” — a crushing example of folk vérité that lands its blows by just recalling small events that actually happened in the wake of his wife Geneviève Castrée passing– and the album does not let up. The second track “Seaweed” features plain-spoken emotional haymakers like “Our daughter is one-and-a-half, you have been dead 11 days” and “I came here alone with our baby and the dust of your bones.”

Phil Elverum is in a very dark, sad and confusing place and he doesn’t sugarcoat it at all on Crow. There’s no attempt at larger meaning on the album, it’s just an unflinching look at living with an indescribable void. As he sings on the album opener, “Someone’s there and then they’re not. It’s not for singing about, it’s not for making into art.”

Still, Elverum had to do something. So, we get Crow. Brace yourself and stream it up top via NPR’s First Listen.

A Crow Looked At Me is out on March 24 via Elverum’s label.

Around The Web

TAGSMount EeriePhil Elverum
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP