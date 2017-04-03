Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mount Kimbie haven’t made any noise since their 2013 album Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. But the London-based electronic duo are clearly looking to return with some excellent downtempo headphones music. They popped back up today with “We Go Home Together” featuring their fellow soft-spoken Brit James Blake (who recently shared an artsy video of his own starring Natalie Portman). It’s just the thing to get IDM types all kinds of tastefully hyped.

The video for “Together” is as sparse as Kimbie’s organ arrangement. It follows two people connected by a bird somehow. There’s green screen antics and warped shots of the moon. The whole thing exudes a sort of DIY shagginess that makes “Together” feel like a student film with a remarkably expensive soundtrack. Check it out up top.

In addition to the new video, Mount Kimbie have announced a string of North American tour dates. Take a look at those dates below:

05/28 — George, WA @ Sasquatch Music & Arts Festival

05/ 29 — Detroit, MI @ Movement Music & Arts Festival

05/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/31 — San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

06/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

06/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

06/05 — Salt Lake City @ UT, Urban Lounge

06/06 — Boise, ID @ The Reef

06/07 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater

06/08 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

06/10 — Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland Music & Arts Festival

06/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/12 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/15 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/17 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall