04.03.17

Mount Kimbie haven’t made any noise since their 2013 album Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. But the London-based electronic duo are clearly looking to return with some excellent downtempo headphones music. They popped back up today with “We Go Home Together” featuring their fellow soft-spoken Brit James Blake (who recently shared an artsy video of his own starring Natalie Portman). It’s just the thing to get IDM types all kinds of tastefully hyped.

The video for “Together” is as sparse as Kimbie’s organ arrangement. It follows two people connected by a bird somehow. There’s green screen antics and warped shots of the moon. The whole thing exudes a sort of DIY shagginess that makes “Together” feel like a student film with a remarkably expensive soundtrack. Check it out up top.

In addition to the new video, Mount Kimbie have announced a string of North American tour dates. Take a look at those dates below:

05/28 — George, WA @ Sasquatch Music & Arts Festival
05/ 29 — Detroit, MI @ Movement Music & Arts Festival
05/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/31 — San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
06/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
06/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
06/05 — Salt Lake City @ UT, Urban Lounge
06/06 — Boise, ID @ The Reef
06/07 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater
06/08 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
06/10 — Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland Music & Arts Festival
06/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/12 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/15 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
06/17 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

TAGSjames blakeMount Kimbie
