With sincere apologies to those prequels, the current age of Star Wars filmmaking has been (mostly) in the same ballpark as the enormous expectations attached to the beloved franchise. Less grumbling about trips to markets, more intriguing sci-fi thrills, etc. One rumored new addition to the Star Wars storytelling fortress should raise a few eyebrows.

Episode VIII and IX still loom in this galactic space opera’s schedule (plus that young Han Solo film), but there’s always room for more. Rumor has it that Mr. Robot mastermind Sam Esmail could be lending his considerable talents to the Star Wars banner. The critically acclaimed small screen storyteller is reportedly being eyed for a major piece of Star Wars lore.

Omega Underground claims to have multiple sources indicating a flirtation between Lucasfilm and Esmail.

Now, we’ve had two separate sources telling us Lucasfilm is looking to have Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail write a Star Wars anthology film. They’re claiming that he’s taken pitch meetings (like many others have over the last two years) with the studio and the project they believe is likely the Kenobi movie. This could be the first word of actual development on an Obi-Wan Kenobi anthology project which currently has a large amount of fan support behind it. As far as we know, this might only be a writing gig for Sam Esmail but he’s directed fifteen episodes of Mr. Robot between seasons one and two, along with a couple of films like the indie Comet.

Esmail has certainly shown his talent for gripping storytelling, comfortably weaving in technology and pushing concepts forward, all things that would make the man a sparkling candidate to join the Star Wars fold. Seeing as we’re in the “rumor” stage of things, best not to get that “put Christian Slater in Star Wars” postcard campaign started just yet. Ideally, its time will eventually come.

(Via Omega Underground & /FILM)