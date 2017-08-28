Getty Image

The 2017 MTV VMAs finally went down Sunday night in Los Angeles, and while it didn’t include any Britney kissing Madonna iconic moments, it was an eventful show featuring some of the biggest stars in music. Kendrick Lamar won everything, Katy Pery was so-so as a host, Taylor Swift snuck her new video in before the Game Of Thrones finale started and Gucci Mane won what he called his first award, ever.

Even with all of that going down the big winner of the night was clearly Cardi B. She rocked the preshow with a fierce performance of her hit “Bodak Yellow,” responded to rumors that she’s engaged to Offset from Migos and slayed every single outfit change. Cardi even killed it from her seat, as her reaction to Ed Sheeran remixing “Xo Tour Llif3” with Lil Uzi Vert was the best gif and meme-able moment of the night, as she shot a look to the camera that’s sure to life on in internet infamy.

Then, when Cardi finally got a mic in her hand during the show to introduce Demi Lovato — who killed it with her performance, by the way — Cardi took a second to shout out Colin Kaepernick for his kneeling protests against police brutality. Cardi looked right into the camera and told Colin and the world “as long as you kneel with us, we’re going to be standing for you, baby.”

Check out the best moments and reactions from Cardi B and the rest of the VMAs below.