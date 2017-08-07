Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, And Ed Sheeran Lead This Year’s Slate Of MTV VMA Performers

Deputy Music Editor
08.07.17

More than most other award shows, the MTV Video Music Awards are typically a good bet to produce some extreme water-cooler conversation the next day. This year’s event, hosted by Katy Perry looks to be no different. The network has just pulled the curtain back on their initial list of performers and while more names are expected to be added to the lineup, the one’s that have been confirmed are pretty excellent.

Leading the pack is Miley Cyrus, who has in recent years used the VMA pulpit to pull some pretty crazy stuff. While her new turn into a more clean-cut image would probably preclude her from grinding up against Beetjuice-looking Robin Thicke all over again, you have to expect Miley will do something to get people’s attention. In addition to the pop star, the VMA’s will also host Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, and Jared Leto’s rock band 30 Second To Mars. You also have to expect that Perry, who’s nominated for five awards, will also have a little something for us too.

The VMA’s are set to go down less than three weeks from today, on Sunday, August 27. You can watch the first lineup reveal video up top, and the second one down below.

