Throw your hands up in the air; don’t ever disrespect. Cookie Monster’s got us all in check. That’s what we learn when Busta Rhymes’ 1995 hit “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” gets covered by Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, because he’s got that head nod sh*t that make you break your neck.

Adam Schleichkorn, hot off his win of a 2017 Webby Award for his Rick And Morty / Kendrick Lamar mashup, made this newest mashup of The Muppets with classic ’90s songs, with Cookie Monster in the role of Busta Rhymes along with backup from Elmo, The Count, Bert, and… Gandalf?

Schleichkorn explained why he chose Busta Rhymes this time around, saying, “Besides ridiculous flow and lyrics, you just have to admire his originality.” You can also check out Muppet covers of The Beastie Boys’ “So What’cha Want” and “Sabotage”, 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”, Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”, Snoop Dogg’s “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”, Warren G and Nate Dogg’s “Regulate”, Shaggy and Rikrok’s “It Wasn’t Me”, Eminem’s “My Name Is”, Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” (feat. Pharrell Williams), and “Come Get It Bae” by Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams.

Cookie Monster’s been doing a great job; he should get a cookie:

