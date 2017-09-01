Getty Image

Over the past week, Hurricane Harvey has left a massive trail of devastation in its wake all around Houston and South Texas that’s displacing over a million people while causing billions of dollars of damage. The massive outpouring across the world from people offering to help those affected by this incredible natural disaster has been incredible. Seriously, watching J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts over the past few days has been absolutely inspiring.

Today, Guitar Center, along with Musicares have announced plans to help re-build the music communities that have been decimated by Harvey. The music retailer has pledged to match any contribution made at any Guitar Center retail location across the country up to $25,000. All funds will go toward helping musicians replace lost or destroyed gear.

“We thank Guitar Center for their partnership in helping to address the hardship caused by this devastating flood,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares said. “When natural disasters like these strike it is always tragic, and we have worked with Guitar Center in the past—to provide much needed resources when the Gulf Coast hurricanes struck in 2005 and again in 2010 to assist with Nashville Flood relief efforts—so it’s comforting to know how effective and efficient our alliance is in providing help and hope to music people in need.”

“As the tragic events unfolded as a result of Hurricane Harvey, there was no question that people would need help,” Guitar Center CEO Ron Japinga said. “Partnering with MusiCares will give everyone an opportunity to come together as one-music community to help those in need and we hope our partnership will provide much needed aid to those individuals and families that were so dramatically impacted.”

If you want to help in this effort, you can make a donation at your nearest Guitar Center location.