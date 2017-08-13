The Music World Erupted In Response To The Charlottesville Nazis/White Supremacists March

08.13.17

On Saturday, Charlottesville became a scene of hatred, bigotry and racism as a Unite the Right rally featuring white supremacists, neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates got so out of hand a state of emergency was declared in the Virginia town. After a crowd of counter-protestors turned up, one man responded by driving his car into a crowd, killing one and injuring at least 19 in the act. The driver was eventually arrested and charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at a fatal accident.

It’s all incredibly troubling, especially when some prominent figures at the cited Donald Trump as the anthesis of the entire movement. The whole world watched in horror, and many began their condemnation of the events in Charlottesville with Trump, including celebrities like LeBron James and Virginia’s Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Like always, the music world refused to bite their tongues, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Lorde, John Legend, Pink, T.I., Questlove, Tim McGraw and more taking to social media to speak their minds loudly and clearly. “I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America,” Gaga said over a series of tweets while T.I. added “WE MUST PROTECT OURSELVES & EACH OTHER” over a trio of intense Instagram posts. Check out some of the reactions from the music world below.

