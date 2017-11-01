Getty Image

On January 18, My Bloody Valentine will finally release a meticulously remastered version of their magnum opus Loveless along with the preceding record, the band’s debut Isn’t Anything. Well that surely must come as exciting news to fans of the shoegaze legends, in a new interview with Pitchfork, the band’s leader Kevin Shields dropped an even bigger bombshell, announcing that they have ever intention of releasing a new album in 2018 as well.

“We one hundred percent will,” he promised. “We started recording it a year ago, and then we just kept on stopping because of this [project],” he added. “Basically, the record started off as an EP, and I realized it has to be, like, a mini-album, because it’s going to be at least 40 minutes long. So it’s going to be an album, but I don’t really know how many tracks it’s going to be. It’ll probably be seven or eight, by the looks of it.”

What’s more, he revealed that one of the biggest reasons they hope to get a record out in 2018 is because they hope to get out in front of crowds and start playing live. Wwe’re trying to do gigs starting in the summer,” he said. “We’re going to play live again, so that’s always a really good way to guarantee that we’ll get the record done.”

You can check out Shields full comments over at Pitchfork