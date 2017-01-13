The ‘Nashville’ Daughters Lennon & Maisy Are Back With A Cover Of Coldplay’s ‘Up And Up’

01.13.17

Remember Nashville? You know, the show with all the country singers and Connie Britton reigning like the absolute fire-haired goddess that she is, despite so many car accidents, abortions, divorces and cheating that I can only lovingly label the entire thing a soap opera? Yeah, I stopped watching it too, mostly because I just got busy with my own soap opera life, but apparently it’s still going strong without me and entered its fifth season earlier this month. It’s probably still good, maybe I’ll start watching it again.

I’m bringing up Nashville though, because I forgot that the girls who play Rayna’s daughters on the show have transitioned to become IRL musicians, as well the should. If there’s one thing I love, it’s pre-teen girls absolutely owning their role as artists, and there is no other word for the way these two can harmonize, perform, lightly dance, and steal my heart with their tremendous, golden voices. In the entertainment industry you often hear people talking about “it,” that magical intangible that transforms a mere performer into a star. Well, Lennon & Maisy have “it” any way you slice it.

