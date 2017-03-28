So Matt Berninger came out to sing Rains of Castamere, no biggie! #gameofthroneslive #thenational A post shared by Francheska Razalan (@phoenixdash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

If you’re a ghost of House Reyne, you’d probably be best served to stay away from Twitter for the next few days. Famous people keep turning up at the Game of Thrones concert tour to perform the Lannister-loving track “The Rains Of Castamere.” Previously, we saw System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian belt the track at a Los Angeles tour stop and now The National’s Matt Berninger put his own sleepy spin on the track during a show in Las Vegas.

Check out some fan-shot footage up top and below:

The National recorded a full-band version of the song in 2012 to coincide with the HBO show’s second season. Presumably, Daenerys sings about Westeros being half-awake in a fake empire to get herself hyped to cross the Narrow Sea, but no one involved with the show can confirm.

It’s not the first time that The National have tied themselves up in beloved pop culture. The band are practically auxillary characters in the Bob’s Burgers universe, having covered the Gene’s doomed Thanksgiving theme song “Sailors In Your Mouth” and “Bad Stuff Happens In The Bathroom.” They even teamed up with the show to make the world’s most depressing and wine-soaked Christmas anthem.