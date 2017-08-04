Reprise

A lot of people don’t realize that Indigo Studios in Malibu was a special place to be on August 11, 1976. That day, Neil Young took to the studio, recorded ten songs on acoustic guitar, and then never released the album, called Hitchhiker. Now, though, Young has dug into the archives and surfaced with the full record, which is set to be released on September 8 via Reprise Records.

The album features a bunch of tracks that went on to appear on later releases: “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength,” the latter of which Young has performed live before. “Hitchhiker” eventually appeared on Young’s 2010 album Le Noise as a distortion-heavy rock song, but now he’s shared the more stripped-down original version: