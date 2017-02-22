Nelly And Florida Georgia Line Are Going On Tour Together In Summer 2017

Getty Image

To his credit, Nelly has been on the country tip for longer than most of you coastal elites. He teamed with Tim McGraw way back in 2004 (!) on “Over And Over” for the second single off his record Suit and the results were fire — “Over And Over” went to No. 3 on the Billboard chart and also randomly hit No. 1 in Australia. Maybe they saw the future, too? All this to say, that the news today of Nelly’s joint tour with Florida Georgia Line comes as no surprise to those who are aware of his savvy ability to tap right into the country music market.

For their part, Florida Georgia Line may be extremely successful in the bro-country corner of the country music map, but they’re not the bona fide superstars that Nelly is. He gives them name recognition and even a bit of an ego boost. So really, thought it may seem a bit like odd bedfellows, this joint tour is really a win-win, even if Nelly is technically the support. Anyway, I’m pretty sure the two fanbases have a lot of overlap, hence the pairing happening in the first place. Check out the full tour dates below.

