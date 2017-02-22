Nelly And Florida Georgia Line Are Going On Tour Together In Summer 2017

To his credit, Nelly has been on the country tip for longer than most of you coastal elites. He teamed with Tim McGraw way back in 2004 (!) on “Over And Over” for the second single off his record Suit and the results were fire — “Over And Over” went to No. 3 on the Billboard chart and also randomly hit No. 1 in Australia. Maybe they saw the future, too? All this to say, that the news today of Nelly’s joint tour with Florida Georgia Line comes as no surprise to those who are aware of his savvy ability to tap right into the country music market.
For their part, Florida Georgia Line may be extremely successful in the bro-country corner of the country music map, but they’re not the bona fide superstars that Nelly is. He gives them name recognition and even a bit of an ego boost. So really, thought it may seem a bit like odd bedfellows, this joint tour is really a win-win, even if Nelly is technically the support. Anyway, I’m pretty sure the two fanbases have a lot of overlap, hence the pairing happening in the first place. Check out the full tour dates below.
06/02 -– Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/03 –- Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
06/15 -– Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/16 -– Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
06/17 –- Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
06/24 -– Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
06/25 –- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/21 -– Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/22 –- Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
07/23 –- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/27 –- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/03 –- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/04 –- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/05 –- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/10 -– Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/11 -– Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/17 –- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/18 -– Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theater
08/19 –- Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
09/07 –- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/08 –- San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
09/09 –- San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/10 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/14 –- Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/15 –- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/16 –- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/21 –- Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
09/22 –- Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
09/23 –- Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
09/29 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/30 -– Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/01 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/06 -– Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
10/07 -– Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
10/12 -– Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
10/13 -– Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/14 -– West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater
10/19 -– Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/20 –- Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater
10/21 –- Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater
Join The Discussion: Log In With