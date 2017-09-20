Getty Image

Watching New Order rock out at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday night filled my heart with joy and wonder, yes, but also a huge dose of nostalgia. “We’ve been on tour for two years and this is the last bit of it, so we’re going to play a little longer tonight at this beautiful venue,” announced the band’s founder and frontman, Bernard Sumner, as the crowd woo’d and shimmied into the next beloved tune from a band who has been around for almost four entire decades and is still out, performing live.

The buzzing energy of the audience was leftover from the opening set by Goldfrapp, whose lead singer, Alison Goldfrapp, served a cold dish of devilish glam-rock in a fiery red cape. I definitely picture Alison in her teenage room lip syncing into a hair brush to Kylie Minogue. She owned that stage with a raw force, and her angelic falsetto challenged the band’s heavy danceable bass, welcoming my hips to pop and hands to clap.

The lineup that night was truly a reflection of the type of music played in my childhood home. Growing up in Los Angeles, raised by two equally stylish and music-loving parents, I was spoon fed gulps of disco, post-punk, ska, and Motown in between doses of The Spice Girls, No Doubt, and Mariah Carey. But to say New Order was a soundtrack of my childhood would be an understatement.

I remember my parents would often clear out the living room furniture to create our very own dance hall, with my poor neighbors enduring my repetitive requests for The Jam, The Cure, and of course, New Order. Every lyric of their sophomore album, Power, Corruption & Lies, was at the tip of my tongue — and often written all over my middle school notebook. I was raised by atheists and guilty Catholics, therefore music was everything. It was the glue. So, sitting in the Hollywood Bowl and belting those lyrics out with other die-hard fans while New Order was actually onstage was a pretty epic moment for me.