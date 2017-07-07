Long live Dave Rosser. pic.twitter.com/wFDktMg2DJ — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) July 6, 2017

Last week a true musical legend died. Dave Rosser, a New Orleans-based guitarist of the Afghan Whigs was only 50 years old when he lost the battle to colon cancer, and it’s beyond tragic that he is no longer able to be here and create music with his band. Rosser was born in Alabama but lived in New Orleans for many years.

So, Rosser’s community in New Orleans decided to use exactly what he had devoted his life to in order to honor his passing, they gave him a traditional New Orleans jazz funeral, which is a jubilant celebration meant to say goodbye and honor the good times, instead of resorting to more somber mourning. Afghan Whigs frontman and friend Greg Dulli, who lives between New Orleans and Los Angeles, posted about a thirty second clip of the event to Twitter, with people lining up out in the street to wave photos of Dave, celebrating and remembering him the way he absolutely deserves to be remembered. You can watch that up above.

Rosser joined the Whigs back in 2013 and though he wasn’t able to join the band on their last tour in 2016, he was an active member up until his death. He was also part of several other groups and collaborative musical relationships, such as work with Ani DiFranco and Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, along with Dulli’s side projects Twilight Singers and the Gutter Twins, and his own band was called Get Busy.