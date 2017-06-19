Nickelback Is Dissing Slipknot And They Kind Of Have A Point

06.19.17 18 mins ago

While it may seem like you’ve taken a time travel trip back to 2003, you are still firmly planted in 2017. Despite the march of time, the feud between Nickelback and Slipknot is once again getting messy, just like that bro who gets a little too drunk and tries to fight everyone at the bar. However, the most chilling aspect is that Nickelback may be right. Am I now on the wrong side of history?

Nickelback and Slipknot’s lead Corey Taylor (then with Stone Sour) were both signed to Roadrunner Records once upon a time, and Taylor began the beef by calling the band “f*cking pretty boys” and referred to frontman Chad Kroeger as Shaggy from Scooby Doo. Not one to leave the past in the past, Kroeger opened up in a recent interview with Metal Covenant to defend Nickelback’s reputation, claiming that they made “diverse” music.

“I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are. I can’t. And I don’t think that’s me talking from pride or ego.”

While that statement is definitely, 100% debatable, Kroeger does have a point with his criticism of Slipknot.

“They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve gotta beat each other up onstage, throw up in your own mask every night? Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick.”

Fair, but does “Most Popular Band To Hate” count as a gimmick, too?

(Via Stereogum)

