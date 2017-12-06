Hear The Song Nicolas Jaar Originally Left Off ‘Sirens’ Because It Scared Him

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chilean-American producer Nicolas Jaar announced yesterday via Twitter that a deluxe edition of his most recent album, Sirens, was set to be released this Friday. Today Jaar has shared the first of three album outtakes that will appear on the deluxe album, called “Coin In Nine Hands.” You can hear the song above.

this friday the deluxe edition of sirens comes out featuring three new songs made at the same time as the record pic.twitter.com/eRd600TnTj — N (@nicolas___jaar) December 5, 2017

From the outset it’s unclear as to why Jaar might’ve left the song off of the original cut of Sirens — it has an immediate and irresistible hook, from the simple bass line to Jaar’s almost rapped vocal that recalls the detached cool and dangerous intensity of Lou Reed.

Maybe it was too dangerous, as Jaar said he initially left the song off of Sirens because the song originally left him “scared.”

this deluxe version of the record is what it should have been all along but i got scared of "coin" and decided against it at the last minute.. but then i started performing coin at every show… i couldn't get it out of me..everything floats to the surface at some point.. — N (@nicolas___jaar) December 6, 2017

But despite all that, Jaar says “Coin In Nine Hands” stuck with him and slid its way into every one of his live sets.

Jaar also tweeted out a number of news articles that he references in the song, making clear that the “nine hands” referred to in the title refers to nine real people, all of whom were political prisoners at the time Jaar penned the track.

This deluxe reissue news arrives ahead of another new project that Jaar has alluded to on Twitter, saying he has an album of ambient music ready.

two seated shows in ny tomorrow – live improv noise set and gonna play live the majority of new ambient record pic.twitter.com/CuzMOJa7Pi — N (@nicolas___jaar) October 23, 2017

Sirens (Deluxe Edition) tracklist:

1. “Killing Time”

2. “Wildflowers”

3. “The Governor”

4. “Coin In Nine Hands”

5. “Leaves”

6. “No”

7. “Three Sides Of Nazareth”

8. “History Lesson”

9. “America / I’m For The Birds”

Sirens (Deluxe Edition) is out on 12/8 via Other People.