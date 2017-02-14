The War On Drugs have become one of the most prominent psych-rock bands of the last decade or so. Their ability to mix shredding guitar solos with hazy, melodic strumming has become the band’s hallmark, and it’s a winning combination that eventually landed them a major label deal off the success of their third record, 2014’s Lost In The Dream. The next record coming from the band will be out on Atlantic, but during the band’s latest lull, bassist Dave Hartley is striking off on his own for another release as Nightlands.

One quick listen through “Lost Moon” and it’s easy to hear why Hartley has continued pursuing his own solo project — its a world away from the band he plays bass in. While War On Drugs marry shoegaze and heartland rock, as Nightlands, Hartley hews much closer to folk and acoustic side of things than even the slower songs from his other band do. The above first single, “Lost Moon,” is off Hartley’s newest Nightlands record, I Can Feel The Night Around Me, which will be out 5/5. The song builds in shimmering layers to a velvety midnight mood, before melting into a soft saxophone solo toward the end. This new record will follow up Hartley’s two other records, 2010’s Forget The Mantra and 2013’s Oak Island.