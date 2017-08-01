Watch Nine Inch Nails Perform Their Dark, Thundering ‘Twin Peaks’ Song Live For The First Time

The return of Twin Peaks is some highly discussed TV, but the show’s revival is also making waves in the music community. Flying Lotus made a dark remix of the theme song, Chromatics frontman Johnny Jewel created some of the music for the new season, and Nine Inch Nails made a cameo in one of the new episodes, performing “She’s Gone Away” off of the group’s 2016 release, Not The Actual Events.

That’s the only time anybody seen the group perform that song, since they’ve yet to play it live. That’s not true anymore, though, since they played “She’s Gone Away” during a surprise show last night at Webster Hall in New York City.

After headlining the Panorama Festival the night before (and not playing the song during that set), NIN announced a show in the 1,500-person capacity venue on really short notice — the morning of — and sold it out. Around the middle of their set is when the band broke out “She’s Gone Away,” a suspenseful and brooding track that creates a lot of satisfying tension as a live performance.

Check out a fan-shot clip of the performance above and another below. Also, revisit our review of the band’s just-released EP, Add Violence, here.

