Nine Inch Nails have been staging a comeback over the last few years, first with 2013’s Hesitation Marks, and then again with last year’s surprise-release EP Not The Actual Events. After the rushed roll out for that release, the band provided fans with the option to order the release digitally with promise of a “physical component” that would be coming soon. Well, looks like that component has now arrived — but it’s not what fans might have expected.

Instead of vinyl — or even a CD — fans received a black sleeve marked with the cryptic, ominous warning copied below: