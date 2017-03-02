Nine Inch Nails have been staging a comeback over the last few years, first with 2013’s Hesitation Marks, and then again with last year’s surprise-release EP Not The Actual Events. After the rushed roll out for that release, the band provided fans with the option to order the release digitally with promise of a “physical component” that would be coming soon. Well, looks like that component has now arrived — but it’s not what fans might have expected.
Instead of vinyl — or even a CD — fans received a black sleeve marked with the cryptic, ominous warning copied below:
To be read IN ITS ENTIRETY before opening. Actions have consequences! N.T.A.E. may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer. Likewise, this physical package may lead to unrealized expectations or unexpected results upon opening. Caution should be exercised with both. AND THIS IS IMPORTANT… This will make a mess. By opening this envelope in any way, you assume all risks to your person and/or property, and waive any claim against The Null Corporation, any of its subsidiaries or affiliated entities from any and all damages or harm you incur.
