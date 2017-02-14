Premiere: Watch Future-Soul Newcomer NoMBe’s Impossibly Romantic ‘Young Hearts’ Video

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.14.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

NoMBe is Noah McBeth (which helps the name make sense), and LA-based future-soul musician who dropped “Young Hearts,” the second single off his debut album yesterday via Stereogum, and today we’re premiering the accompanying video.

Given today is Valentines Day, there couldn’t be a better week for McBeth to ramp up the story of his first-ever album, They Might’ve Even Loved Me, which concerns itself with all the women who have shaped his life, from “his godmother Chaka Khan, to high school crushes, girlfriends and summer flings.” Earlier this year, he kicked off the album with the debut single “Wait,” and “Young Hearts” builds on that same dreamy, electronic R&B vibe.

It’s no secret that NoMBe is impossibly romantic, but his personal history tells the story best. When he was 19, NoMBe took a class trip from his native Germany to Las Vegas. While the rest of the group headed back home, NoMBe chose to stay in the US and has been pursuing his creative dreams ever since. His debut album — and this first video and song — are the result.

TAGSArt JohnsonNoMBe
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP