NoMBe is Noah McBeth (which helps the name make sense), and LA-based future-soul musician who dropped “Young Hearts,” the second single off his debut album yesterday via Stereogum, and today we’re premiering the accompanying video.

Given today is Valentines Day, there couldn’t be a better week for McBeth to ramp up the story of his first-ever album, They Might’ve Even Loved Me, which concerns itself with all the women who have shaped his life, from “his godmother Chaka Khan, to high school crushes, girlfriends and summer flings.” Earlier this year, he kicked off the album with the debut single “Wait,” and “Young Hearts” builds on that same dreamy, electronic R&B vibe.

It’s no secret that NoMBe is impossibly romantic, but his personal history tells the story best. When he was 19, NoMBe took a class trip from his native Germany to Las Vegas. While the rest of the group headed back home, NoMBe chose to stay in the US and has been pursuing his creative dreams ever since. His debut album — and this first video and song — are the result.